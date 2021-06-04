Jim Henson Exhibit Opens June 5th at Henry Ford Museum

Get a behind-the-scenes look at "The Muppets," "Sesame Street," and more.

Almost all of us can remember watching some sort of Jim Henson show while we were growing up. For me, I remember looking forward to watching "The Muppet Babies," "Fraggle Rock," and even "Labyrinth." Now you have the opportunity to see The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited all this summer.

What can we expect to see at The Jim Henson Exhibition?

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is a behind-the-scenes look at what Jim Henson created throughout his life. This exhibition made its way from New York and will be on display starting Saturday, June 5th, 2021.

This exhibition will include:

Over 100 original artifacts, including 25 puppets.

Character sketches, storyboards, scripts, costumes, and photos.

Film and TV clips.

Behind-the-scenes footage.

Interactive puppeteering experiences.

Where and when is The Jim Henson Exhibition available to see?

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is set up inside the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. The exhibit will be available from Saturday, June 5th, 2021 through Monday, September 6th, 2021 from 9:30 am until 5 pm each available day.

The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is located at 20900 Oakwood Blvd, in Dearborn.

How much does the exhibit cost?

Admission to The Jim Henson Exhibition is free with your museum admission and free for members. Click here for all the ticket details and to purchase.

Ticket prices for nonmembers:

Seniors - $22.50

General Admission - $25

Youth (5-11) - $18.75

Children (4 & Under) - Free

Summer 2021 just keeps getting better and better as more things open for residents of all ages.

Source: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation