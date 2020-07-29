Drive-Thru Dinosaur Experience Coming To Michigan

There are all sorts of ways we are finding things to do while practicing safe social distancing. A new feature called Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is making its way to the east side of Michigan at the DTE Energy Music Theater from August 6th until August 16th, and provides a tour that will take you throughout an exhibit where you encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths.

The exhibit, which in the past has featured and Ancient Oceans tour, has been transformed into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring over 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs and a 50 - foot - long Megalodon, all while enjoying online audio which narrates the tour.

Time slots and hours do vary by day so planning your trip ahead would be wise. Tickets are good for entry at any time during your time slot. The operators request guests secure their spot online before the tour sells out, as they do foresee a quick sell out. Tickets will be sold only one their website here. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate.

Their drive thru experience includes:

- A drive-thru quest, which includes over 70 dinosaurs that are true-to-detail (and size).

- Your own personal audio tour guide that will accompany you throughout the journey.

- Incredibly realistic and interactive baby dinosaurs as part of the tour.

- A FREE SOUVENIR PHOTO (one per vehicle) that will be available online.

- A special dino-doctor that will be available via text for all of your prehistoric questions.