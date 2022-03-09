Two Separate Assaults Within Minutes Tuesday Night in Kalamazoo Involving Deadly Weapons

Police in Kalamazoo were busy Tuesday evening and continue to investigate two separate assaults that left two people injured. One incident involved a gun and the other involved a knife and both if them happened within a half hour of each other.

The first incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m.. Police in Kalamazoo were called to the 100 block of E. Bush St.. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old person who was lying on the ground and suffering from several stab wounds. That victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was last listed in stable condition.

During an investigation, the suspect in the stabbing was located and arrested within just minutes. The suspect is described as a 36-year-old Kalamazoo resident and they are currently being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail to await arraignment on charges. The names of the suspect and victim have been withheld at this time. No motive in the attack has been reported at this time.

The second incident was reported at around 7:45 p.m.. Kalamazoo police were called to respond to a report of an assault in the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd.. When they arrived, they located a 31-year-old Kalamazoo resident who had apparently been struck with a handgun. There is no report on their condition or what treatment they needed.

The suspect in this investigation was also taken in to custody and the handgun used in the crime was recovered. They are described as a 24-year-old resident of Kalamazoo and they too are currently being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail for arraignment on charges. The names of the suspect and victim in this incident have also been withheld and no motive has been reported.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100. You can also contact Silent Observer online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.