Kalamazoo Civic Theatre Hosting Free at Home Classes

Feeling antsy? Why not take a break from the mundane and step into the world of performing with help from the folks at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre? The Academy of Theatre Arts is going digital and bringing you interactive classes absolutely free. From sound effects to lighting design and everything in between will be offered and accessible via a Zoom feed. These classes are limited to between 10 and 16 participants, and registration is required. Classes will be filled on a first-come first-served basis, and some age restrictions may apply to participate. Get out of your comfort zone! Meet new people! Get introduced to the magic of theatre!

For a complete list of classes and information on registration, click here.