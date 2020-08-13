Legendary Kalamazoo Growlers Coach Drake Announces Retirement

There are some players that are born to play the game. Then there are some that are born to lead by example and offer a keen perspective to lead those able to battle to victory. We don't know yet if he was born to play the game, but one of the all time greats to ever take that long walk to the mound is hanging em' up. Coach Drake, from the Kalamazoo Growlers, has decided it's time for him to move on and retire as a coach. The Kalamazoo Growlers website made the announcement and revealed a special retirement party on Monday, August 30th:

At the grand old age of 7, Coach Drake has decided to hang up his coaching whistle and retire. Join the Kalamazoo Growlers and DeNooyer Chevrolet for Coach Drake’s Retirement Party! Each $15 package comes with a ticket to the game and a Coach Drake Bobblehead.

Coach Drake made headlines and television shows across the world with his antics last year after his debut. We first saw him make a pitcher's mound visit. We then saw him get ejected from the game and take a base with him. He also ran the bases after an ejection. Coach Drake went as far as kicking dirt at the umpire after he made a questionable call. But Coach Drake wasn't all anger.

He also made apologies to the umpire by offering him flowers and a giant Teddy bear. Coach Drake will be remembered for arguably being the greatest 7-year-old baseball coach in the history of the game.