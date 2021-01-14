Kalamazoo Restaurants With Heated Outside Dining

With the pandemic still at a level where indoor dining has been pushed back until at least February 1st, local businesses are doing everything they can to make ends meet while they wait for some kind of assistance from the government. Luckily, some of the businesses in and around Kalamazoo have found ways to keep orders going out while serving customer needs with heated outdoor dining. It's taken investments by some restaurants to pull this off, but you gotta' do what you gotta' do at a time like this.

Below you'll find a gallery of all the restaurants in the area that have outdoor dining in and around Kalamazoo and how they're keeping their customers warm during the cold winter season, according to kzookids.com:

