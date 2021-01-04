Kalamazoo Law Enforcement Seek Man Charged With Child’s Murder

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a man charged with the murder of his 6-year-old stepson.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for tips that will lead to the arrest of Latravion Heard McMillon, who is wanted on charges of felony murder and 1st-degree child abuse.

We want to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jaylen Worthington, who passed away due to complications from trauma on Dec. 23,” said KDPS Captain Craig Habel. “We are asking the community to help us locate Latravion Heard McMillon so he can be prosecuted for committing this heinous crime.

Jaylen Worthington was admitted to Bronson Hospital on December 14, 2020, with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to the hospital and began conducting an investigation. The investigation found the child’s injuries were a result of child abuse.

Latravion Heard McMillon is being sought by KDPS

Detectives determined that the injuries were caused by Jaylen's stepfather Latravion Heard McMillion.

On December 24, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Latravion Heard McMillon.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Latravion Heard McMillon is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or the Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Courtesy of the family of Jaylen Worthington