Kalamazoo Makes Top Ten List of Places to See Holiday Lights in Michigan

If you're looking to take the family to see festive holiday lights around Michigan, you won't have to go far. Consumers Energy created a map of Michigan's Top Ten Holiday Light Displays for 2020, and not surprisingly, Kalamazoo made their list. In fact, it was Bronson Park's display, that made our fair city land fourth place.

Candy Cane Lane (even though it has seen its fair share of controversy over the years) has long been a destination for families looking for an injection of holiday cheer, photo ops, and seasonal memories, but more than that, Bronson Park's many trees have been strung with lights and festoonery. There is also a Nativity nestled among the glitz.

But Kalamazoo goes out of its way to decorate for the season. The trees that line the sidewalks downtown are wrapped in a warm glow, and the storefront windows along the mall boast holiday magic. Oh, and don't forget the GIANT Santa. And for an added treat, when leaving downtown, stop along Christmas Card Lane, another annual display that is unique to Kalamazoo.

I know it doesn't feel very holly jolly without the snow, and it's probably been really difficult to get in to the spirit during the pandemic, but there are so many places in Kalamazoo you can take the family to get in the mood for the holiday. Fill a Thermos full of hot cocoa or warm cider, pack some favorite holiday candies or cookies, and enjoy the lights, the spirit, and the community of Kalamazoo.