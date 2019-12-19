Kellogg Company Donating To Battle Creek Hunger Programs

The Kellogg Company, through it’s Club Crackers brand, is donating $25,000 to support hunger programs at the United Way of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region. An estimated 1.6 million servings of food will be made possible through the donation to help local families.

The company is also releasing a new social media video promoting volunteerism and putting volunteer time to work with the United Way. A Kellogg’s spokeswoman points to data showing 1 in 5 children and 1 in 7 adults in Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties are dealing with hunger issues. Since 2013, the company has provided 3 billion servings of food to people through partnerships with food banks and charitable organizations on 6 continents.