Michigan Democratic Party Pays Large Fine For Breaking The Law

Interesting that you are not reading this from any other media source in Michigan that I can find, other than this one. Does it surprise you because it does not surprise me? I discovered that this illegal activity was on the behalf of Democrat Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin from Michigan’s 8th District. Michigan Democrat Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin's campaign involved in or tied to illegal activity, does it surprise you?

The Michigan Democratic Party was just fined $19,000 for failing to comply with the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1977. The find came from them taking excessive contributions in the amount of $42,479.38.

It all started back in 2019 when the Federal Election Commission wrote the following to the Michigan Democratic Party:

“The Federal Election Commission ("Commission") has ascertained information in the normal course of carrying out its supervisory responsibilities indicating that the Michigan Democratic State Central Committee and you, in your official capacity as treasurer ("Committee"), may have violated the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1977, as amended (the "Act"). Thus, the Committee has been identified by the Commission for possible enforcement action under 52 U.S.C. $ 30i09.1 Specifically, the Commission has recognized that the Committee may have violated 52 U.S.C. $$ 30104, 30116, among other provisions of the Act, for the receipt of excessive, prohibited, and other impermissible contributions or transfers totaling $37,510.00 during the 2018 calendar year and for failure to provide supporting itemized memo entries for the entire $78,000.00 in joint fundraising transfers received from Slotkin Victory Fund during the 2018 calendar year.”

The Michigan Freedom Fund Executive Director stated to me:

"It’s not surprising that the Michigan Democrat Party didn't think the contribution rules and laws apply to them since they hold the record for the largest fine ever and their current leader, Gretchen Whitmer is also raking in contributions above the legal limit. Maybe the most recent $19,000 fine paid to the FEC will make the Democrats realize the laws and rules do indeed apply to them. We've filed a complaint with Secretary of State Benson asking that Whitmer is held accountable for accepting millions over the legal limit, as well, and are awaiting a response."

You can follow the entire trail of illegality and deceit by the Michigan Democratic Party and people connected with Michigan Democrat Congresswoman Slotkin at the Federal Elections Committee site.

What else has Michigan’s Democratic Party and Elissa Slotkin been doing that we are not made aware of?