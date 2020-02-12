Officials from the Kent County Health Department say that they have three people in voluntary quarantine for coronavirus after traveling to China.

FOX 17 says that the individuals are under a 14-day monitoring policy before they could be deemed not a risk. The Health Department doesn't think they have the virus at this point, but per the CDC, they are considered a medium-risk since they were in China's mainland.

They have been under daily health screenings and check-ins since Sunday.

To date (2/12), the Coronavirus has killed 1,100 people and sickened about 45,500. The first American died last weekend in Wuhan -- where the outbreak originated. On Tuesday, the CDC confirmed the 13th case of the virus in the U.S.

