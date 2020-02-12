Kent County Health Department Says Three People in Quarantine for Coronavirus
Officials from the Kent County Health Department say that they have three people in voluntary quarantine for coronavirus after traveling to China.
FOX 17 says that the individuals are under a 14-day monitoring policy before they could be deemed not a risk. The Health Department doesn't think they have the virus at this point, but per the CDC, they are considered a medium-risk since they were in China's mainland.
They have been under daily health screenings and check-ins since Sunday.
To date (2/12), the Coronavirus has killed 1,100 people and sickened about 45,500. The first American died last weekend in Wuhan -- where the outbreak originated. On Tuesday, the CDC confirmed the 13th case of the virus in the U.S.
