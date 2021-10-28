The Kresge Mansion Built in 1914 Now On the Market for $2.9 Million

Although once the magnificent home of the man who developed one of the first five and dime stores, it will cost you quite a bit more to own this piece of Detroit history.

The massive estate built back in 1914 by S.S. Kresge is one of Detroit’s largest mansions, and it sits on what’s believed to be the city’s largest residential lot of almost four acres. The Kresge house is the first off of Woodward and takes up two-thirds of that block. The home is 15,400 square feet and has 14 bedrooms, 9 full baths, 10 fireplaces, 2 indoor fountains, ornate ceilings, marble floors & a large secret room on the 3rd floor.

The Master Suite & In-Law Suite include a Kitchenette. 2nd Floor Laundry Rm, Basement Laundry, Workshops & Walk-in Bank Vault. Add on the Grand Foyer, formal Living & Dining Rooms, Butler's Pantry, Breakfast Room, updated Kitchen, Music Room, Library, Game Room & Solarium to complete the full regal vibe.

The property is nothing less than spectacular as well with 2 carriage houses in the back, each with 2 bedroom apartments and parking for up to 9 cars in the lower levels. The grounds include Koi ponds with a private park-like setting outlined in trees, shrubs, & flowers.

The home, located at 70 W. Boston Blvd. in Detroit's Boston-Edison Historic District, was purchased by the current owners Roland Radinski and his wife in 1993. At the time they noted the home was "in bad shape". They spent the last years reviving the home to its original majestic splendor.

The home has been on the market for some time now, so if you're interested you may be able to swing a deal. Just contact the listing agent, Janet K Stockton, at KW Showcase Realty 248-360-2900.

Take a tour of true Detroit history below.