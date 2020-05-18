Kroger Moves From ‘Hero Pay’ to ‘Thank You’ Pay for Associates

Kroger has switched from hero pay to a one time bonus for their associates.

As of Sunday, May 17th, the extra $2 per hour "hero pay" bonus that Kroger was paying its associates is now over. Now Kroger has announced that it will be giving its employees a one-time 'thank you pay' bonus. This bonus will be given to hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center associates for maintaining clean, safe, and stocked stores.

This 'Thank You Pay' will be reaching employees of Kroger by the end of the month. Full-time hourly associates will receive a $400 bonus, which will be paid out in two installments. The first installment will be paid on May 30th and the second on June 18th. Qualified part-time associates will receive a $200 'Thank You Pay' bonus that will also be paid in two installments on 5/30 and 6/18.

It is unfortunate for those employees to be losing the 'hero pay' but I'm glad to see that they will be getting a bonus. Since all of this craziness began I have been shopping at Kroger and they really have done a great job of keeping the shelves stocked and stores cleaned. If I remember correctly, they were one of the first few stores to change their hours to accommodate high risk and elderly people.

The employees at Kroger, especially the ones in Grand Blanc where I shop, really have worked their asses off since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. Thank you to those employees that have made it pretty easy for me to get the things that everyone else was panic buying and hoarding!

Source: Kroger