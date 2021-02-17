Kroger to Offer COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Home Tests

Kroger has plans to offer a new phone-enabled rapid test soon.

Kroger Health has partnered with Gauss and plans to offer the first smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit to people nationwide. The new test is currently awaiting Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization. After it is authorized, the rapid test can be fully performed using a smartphone and a nasal swab.

Gauss has already produced the first 1.5 million tests that will be available for immediate distribution upon the Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. When available, those tests will be up for purchase at kroger.com and at all 2,200 Kroger pharmacies nationwide. Gauss also has the capability of producing up to 30 million tests per month.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Heath has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering a variety of COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers...We're proud to partner with Gauss to expand our COVIDCare+ suite with the forthcoming launch of this affordable, innovative solution...said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

The tests are easy to use and come with an instructional step-by-step video. After taking the test, results are available to the patient in 15 minutes.

Public health leaders agree that people need access to on-demand, reliable, rapid testing in their own homes, and that's exactly what our test delivers...As a trusted resource for COVID-19 related solutions with a broad national footprint, Kroger Health is an ideal partner to dramatically expand access for millions of Americans through our smartphone-powered, at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test...said Siddarth Satish, Gauss Founder and CEO.

For more information on COVID-19 testing solutions at Kroger, click here.

Source: Kroger