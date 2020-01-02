Lake Superior State University Has Released 2020’s Banned Words

Watch your tongue this New Year...

The 2020 selections for Lake Superior State University's 45th annual Banished Words List or, over-used and general uselessness, has been released!

Here are the words in 2020 that Lake Superior University requests that we stop using...

Literally

I mean

Living my best life

Mouthfeel: A word used by foodies to describe the texture of food or drink in the mouth

A word used by foodies to describe the texture of food or drink in the mouth Chirp: This one is a new insult for the non-millennials on the committee. Before we get chirped for being out of touch, as our nominator suggests, why don’t we leave it to the birds?

This one is a new insult for the non-millennials on the committee. Before we get chirped for being out of touch, as our nominator suggests, why don’t we leave it to the birds? Jelly: An abbreviation of “jealous,” the committee agrees with the nominator of this word who suggested that it’s better left for toast.

An abbreviation of “jealous,” the committee agrees with the nominator of this word who suggested that it’s better left for toast. Totes: Another abbreviation, this time of “totally.”

Another abbreviation, this time of “totally.” Vibe / vibe check: A new use of the 60s term, “good vibes.”

A new use of the 60s term, “good vibes.” OK, Boomer: This phrase caught on late this year on the Internet as a response from millennials to the older generation.

New year, new words or sayings to burn out!