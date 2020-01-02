Lake Superior State University Has Released 2020’s Banned Words
Watch your tongue this New Year...
The 2020 selections for Lake Superior State University's 45th annual Banished Words List or, over-used and general uselessness, has been released!
Here are the words in 2020 that Lake Superior University requests that we stop using...
- Literally
- I mean
- Living my best life
- Mouthfeel: A word used by foodies to describe the texture of food or drink in the mouth
- Chirp: This one is a new insult for the non-millennials on the committee. Before we get chirped for being out of touch, as our nominator suggests, why don’t we leave it to the birds?
- Jelly: An abbreviation of “jealous,” the committee agrees with the nominator of this word who suggested that it’s better left for toast.
- Totes: Another abbreviation, this time of “totally.”
- Vibe / vibe check: A new use of the 60s term, “good vibes.”
- OK, Boomer: This phrase caught on late this year on the Internet as a response from millennials to the older generation.
New year, new words or sayings to burn out!
