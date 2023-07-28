Late-September Snow Possible for Michigan in 2023?

While there's been plenty of precipitation in recent days for the Mitten State, the white and fluffy kind is likely the furthest from most Michigan residents' minds as we wind down the last few days of July.

However, according to forecasts, snow could hit Michigan very early this year.

According to the National Weather Service, October 12, 2006, is the earliest snowfall ever recorded in Lower Peninsula Michigan (September 12, 1923, in Iron River for Upper Peninsula), but that could change in 2023. The average date for the first snowfall is closer to mid-November for the Lower Peninsula and mid-October for the Upper Peninsula.

AccuWeather's 2023 Fall Forecast is predicting a major shift for the Midwest as the calendar moves from September into October.

Get our free mobile app

"I think we could start to see some flurries in the higher elevations as we get into very late September and October, but lower elevations may wait until later October or November," AccuWeather veteran meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

While it may be just flurries, it's still a rather early affair, even if the first snowfall is after the calendar flips to October. Last year, the first snow in the state hit just west of Marquette on October 7. Still, it's nice to know we won't have to break out the shovels and boots too early.

Conversely, with 90-degree weather expected in Chicago to last into September, it's a significant shift that could lead to thunderstorms and other severe weather events.

Whether the snow comes early or not, it might not be a bad idea to brush up on some snow shoveling etiquette. Especially if you're in some of the snowiest parts of the state.

Snow Shoveling Etiquette For Michiganders The proper gear, attire, and technique for shoveling snow during the winter months.

Earliest First Snowfall Dates for Michigan Cities Snow doesn't typically begin to pile-up in most of Michigan until November or December, but not all years are typical. Here's a look at the earliest snowfall ever recorded for several Michigan cities, according to ExtremeWeatherWatch.com