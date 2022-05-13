Known as the SW Michigan Beach Shack, it looks like Licks Sweet Treats & Eats is set to reopen in its new location after a brief hiatus.

Recently, Licks Sweet Treats & Eats posted news about their reopening in the Facebook group What's Happening in Southwest Michigan. Their post reads,

After many years of being closed, the concession shack will be opening again at Jean Klock Park! Preparations are underway with a target opening by Memorial Day Weekend.

While their menu isn't posted online, it would be safe to assume that you would find the "normal" beachside snacks like hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, and pop. On their Facebook page, they've shared a few photos of their soon-to-be-opened location:

Looks great! Tentatively, their hours will be 12 pm to Dusk seven days a week once they open. Again, they're hoping for a grand opening on Memorial Day.

Jean Klock Park, the new home to Licks Sweet Treats & Eats, sits on the shore of Lake Michigan in Benton Harbor and has been deemed a historic park. It was acquired in 1917 by J. N. Klock and his wife, Carrie. They then deeded the land to the city of Benton Harbor in memory of their daughter, Jean, who passed away in early childhood.

In his dedication, J.N. Klock said, in part,

The giving of this park to the city of Benton Harbor has been to Mrs. Klock and myself, the happiest moment of our lives. Perhaps some of you do not own a foot of ground, remember then, that this is your park, it belongs to you. Perhaps some of you have no piano or phonograph, the roll of the water murmuring in calm, roaring in storm, is your music, your piano and music box. The beach is yours, the drive is yours, the dunes are yours, all yours.

Beautifully said, no? You can read more about Jean Klock Park on their Facebook page.

You know what goes perfectly with beachside hotdogs? The actual Weiner Mobile which is apparently making its way to West Michigan. Be on the lookout!

