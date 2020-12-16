Lions’ Center Frank Ragnow Played Most of Sunday’s Game With a Broken Throat

Today we learned that you can break your throat. AND that Detroit Lions' center Frank Ragnow did just that in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup against this Green Bay Packers. Ragnow, who is a potential Pro Bowler, continued to play the remaining 68 offensive snaps of the game.

Ian Rappaport broke the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Ragnow joined the Lions after being drafted by them in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Dave Birkett, Lions beat writer for the Detroit Free Press, tweeted that Ragnow's injury has not impeded his ability to breathe or eat, but that he is not supposed to talk at this time.

This could be very bad news for the Lions as it is likely that Ragnow will not take the field this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. It's also possible that Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford won't play Sunday, either, after injuring his ribs during the matchup against the Packers.

MLive reports that despite Ragnow's injury in the game against Green Bay, he didn't allow a single sack, hit or quarterback hurry.

Ragnow's brother, Jack, couldn't help but get a jab in about his brother on Twitter, stating he's "seen tougher".

Ragnow has played over 870 snaps so far this season, which the most of any center in the National Football League.