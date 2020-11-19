Local Hospitals Tighten Visitor Rules With Latest Covid Wave

Ascension Health, which owns Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo and Borgess Battle Creek, and Bronson Healthcare, are joining health facilities across Michigan announcing stricter visitor rules, in light of the growing Covid-19 pandemic numbers.

The new rules at Ascension facilities are similar to those being announced around the state today.

No visitors are allowed at Ascension Michigan care sites (excluding physician practices) except for:

One guardian who has been appointed to make medical decisions for patients who have been deemed a legally incapacitated individual.

One visitor is allowed in Labor and Delivery in addition to a midwife/doula.

One visitor is allowed for Outpatient Surgery and must stay in the waiting room.

One visitor is allowed for pediatric patients (21 years and younger).

One visitor is allowed for Outpatient Radiology and Lab if necessary for patient assistance.

Ascension says exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis relative to the patient’s individual needs by the management in the patient care area. They also say "End-of-life visitation" does not apply to these rules. They add that visitors need be at least 18 years old and "not in a high-risk health category such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions."

In addition, mask and social distancing rules apply everywhere in the facility, and all visitors will have to submit to a screening procedure. You, as a visitor will be required to wash your hands before and after the visit and use hand sanitizer.

According to MLIve, Bronson Healthcare has instituted similar rules. According to state statistics, Bronson is at 96% capacity, Borgess at 81%, with both having seven coronavirus patients in ICU.