This Michigan Hotel Has the Longest Porch in the World

Mackinac has more than the longest suspension bridge in the world. They also have the longest porch.

Back in June of 2021, we debunked the commonly held myth that China had the longest suspension bridge. It turns out that honor goes to the Mackinac Bridge that connects the lower peninsula with the upper peninsula of Michigan. Read that full story by clicking here. Now we've learned that Mackinac has yet another global record for length. The historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island has the longest porch on the planet according to Forbes.com,

This porch has seen a lot of history. Mark Twain had regular speaking engagements on that very porch. Not to mention Thomas Edison's first public demonstration of the phonograph according to the "Interesting Facts About Grand Hotel" website.

Speaking of interesting facts about this incredibly historic hotel: Built-in 1887, The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is one of the oldest, operating hotels in the United States of America.

We know the Grand Hotel is incredibly beautiful and rich in history. We also know that 660 feet make an incredibly long porch. What we don't know is how long the second longest porch on the planet is. I have searched high and low for a list of long porches and found nothing.

