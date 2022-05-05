With the changing of the seasons comes America's favorite pastime: heading to baseball games.

The Kalamazoo Growlers are getting ready to kick off their season at the end of May. Apparently, people are already inquiring about how to purchase tickets. However, this year, aside from just selling tickets, the Growlers are doing something a little different for a great cause.

Throughout the summer, the Kalamazoo Growlers, along with Comerica Bank, are accepting nonperishable food donations and offering tickets to their home games in return.

How Does it Work?

Starting now through August 11th, nonperishable donations are being accepted at any Kalamazoo or Battle Creek Comerica Bank location. If you're looking to score some tickets, here's how it works:

If you bring in 5 nonperishable food items, you'll receive 1 ticket

If you bring in 10 nonperishable food items, you'll receive 2 tickets

15 nonperishable food items will get you 3 tickets

20 nonperishable food items will get you 4 tickets

Nonperishable food items include things like dried and canned beans, nut butters, dried fruits and veggies, nuts and seeds, and more. You can see a list of suggestions here.

On August 12th, at a Growlers home game, a semi-truck will be on display to show how much food was raised with a representative from Comerica Bank explaining the total raised and how it will impact the community.

All food raised will be donated to the South Michigan Food Bank which feeds about 33,000 people a day, according to their website.

People across America have been feeling the impact of the pandemic in their daily lives. For some, that means questioning whether or not they'll be able to afford to provide food for themselves or for their family. That's why organizations like the South Michigan Food Bank are so important.

If you'd like to donate a nonperishable food item, you can find a list of all Comerica Bank locations in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek here.

