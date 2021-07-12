Mackinac Bridge Walk (And Run) Now Officially Scheduled

The Mackinac Bridge Walk is officially back on the schedule. It had been rumored as far as three weeks back that the popular Labor Day holiday weekend event would be back this year. But not until the board of the Bridge Authority made it official on Friday was it a sure thing.

Board Chairman Patrick “Shorty” F. Gleason was sounding a bit on the sad side last year when the decision was announced the Board would “suspend” the 2020 event because of overwhelming virus concerns. It was the middle of last May when Gleason proclaimed, “We can’t in good conscience continue with an event we know draws people from across our state and beyond, and puts them shoulder-to-shoulder for hours, when medical advice strenuously advises against such gatherings.” But Gleason was clear the intent was not a long-range suspension and the Bridge Authority had every intention of bringing the walk back for this year if there was any way to do it. Now he says the coast is clear to walk the span once again.

When Is The Mackinac Bridge Walk?

The annual Labor Day holiday weekend event has been a huge draw to the Straits of Mackinac since it was first held in 1958 and will return on Labor Day, Sept. 6. Last year’s event was the only break in that string. So this year’s Bridge Walk will be the 63rd. In past years, upwards of 30.000 people have participated. Along with the Bridge Walk this year, there will also be a Bridge Run.

It is set to start shortly before the walkers are allowed to begin. The run is limited to 700 participants. It will not however be a timed competitive run. Anyone wanting to register for the run is recommended to be able to handle a maximum pace of 12 minutes per mile to participate.



