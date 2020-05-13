Mackinac Island Delays Their Re-opening for Summer 2020

If your early summer plans include a trip to Mackinac Island, you better hit pause. The seasonal re-opening for the popular Michigan tourist destination is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and the current executive orders put in place.

The Grand Hotel had already announced they would be staying closed until June 21st, and it now looks much of the island will follow suit and keep the doors shut until mid June. According to an article in the Detroit Free Press, and the Mackinac Island website, many businesses and spots on the historic island will in fact be delaying their re-opening date.

Todd Callewaert, whose family owns the Island House Hotel, commented on the delayed re-opening saying, "We just don't know until the governor lifts her stay in place. Things are still up in the air. Unfortunately, that’s just where we’re at right now." Callewaert indicated they would look to open June 21st if things fall in place along with the Grand Hotel.

In addition to the Grand Hotel, other hotels including Main Street Inn and Lake View Hotel, Harbour View Inn and Windermere Hotel are looking at June 11, 12 and 19, while the Bogan Lane Inn and Voyageur Inn are waiting until July 1st.

Photo: Grand Hotel Media Room

Mackinac State Historic Parks, that includes Fort Mackinac and The Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum, are delaying access until mid-June.

Most of the restaurants and bars are anxiously awaiting the go ahead from Gov. Whitmer to get themselves up and running, like similar businesses throughout the state. Carriage House, Winchester's, and Bill's Grill are now targeting late June openings. Shops on the island have also remained closed with their opening dates pushed back as well.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According the the island website travel right now to the island isn't encouraged, "Mackinac Island Tourism and the City of Mackinac Island are strongly advising non-residents and non-essential visitors to adhere to Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order and Mayor Doud’s advisory to abstain from travel to the island at this time."

Currently ferry transportation to the island remains operational and is in place to ensure essential personnel, supplies and deliveries are able to reach the island. Schedules right ow have been limited.

For a complete list of opening dates and information regarding Mackinac Island travel visit their website.