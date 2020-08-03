Mail-In Voting & The Big Problems That Come With It

Much of what the Democrats are talking about these days has to do with mail-in voting. You should really ask yourself why they are so focused on mail-in voting this election. They state they are concerned about people's safety, to vote they should not have to go to a polling station. If that was really true why would they not be concerned about these same people who must go and shop at the grocery store every day?

Just about 100% of the citizens in our country go to a grocery store every single week. It appears that they are not catching COVID at an alarming rate and those who are pushing the vote by mail effort are not too concerned about their safety at the grocery stores. If they were they would be calling for the taxpayer to fund the delivery of everyone’s groceries weekly, I have not heard that demand yet.

Here are some very serious problems with mail-in voting that was discovered by NPR, CBS News, NBC News, and the Detroit News.

NPR 7-13-2020:

Mail-in voting, which tens of millions of Americans are expected to use this November, is fraught with potential problems. Hundreds of thousands of ballots go uncounted each year because people make mistakes, such as forgetting to sign the form or sending it in too late. An NPR analysis has found that in the primary elections held so far this year, at least 65,000 absentee or mail-in ballots have been rejected because they arrived past the deadline, often through no fault of the voter. While the numbers are relatively small — around 1% in most states — they could prove crucial in a close election, especially one in which many more voters are expected to cast absentee and mail-in ballots to avoid going to the polls during a pandemic.

CBS News 7-24-20:

Many Americans are expected to vote by mail for the first time in November 2020 because of coronavirus concerns, so "CBS This Morning" sent out 100 mock ballots, simulating 100 voters in locations across Philadelphia, in an experiment to see how long one should give themselves to make sure their vote counts. "We're gonna see somewhere between probably 80 and 100 million voters receiving their ballot that way," former Arizona election official Tammy Patrick told "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil. Patrick is now a senior adviser for the elections program at Democracy Fund. For the experiment, a P.O. box was set up to represent a local election office. A few days after the initial ballots were mailed, 100 more were sent. Out of the initial batch mailed a week earlier, 97 out of 100 votes had arrived. Three simulated persons, or 3% of voters, were effectively disenfranchised by mail by giving their ballots a week to arrive. In a close election, 3% could be pivotal. Four days after mailing the second batch of mock ballots, 21% of the votes hadn't arrived.

NBC News 7-18-2020:

States reject tens of thousands of mail ballots in this year's primaries, setting off alarm bells for November Mail voting is the safest method in a pandemic. But pitfalls could trip up a potentially decisive number of people. Studies also show that minority voters are more likely to have their ballots rejected than white voters.

Detroit News 5-10-2020:

Advocates for mandatory mail-in ballot elections often claim they are expanding democracy. What they overlook, is that the mail voting system has gaping flaws. In the last decade, 30 million mail ballots were sent to the wrong addresses and/or went missing entirely, according to election officials. That level of failure would not be acceptable from a private business. The American electorate should not assume that just because it is easy to purchase an expensive item with the reassuring feeling of tracked shipping, the same reliability applies to most counties’ capabilities in handling mail ballots. Amazon and eBay cannot just shrug it off when a package goes unaccounted for. Election officials can.

Do I need to add anything more to this discussion, there will be some very large problems this election if they are expecting 80 to 100 million voters' mail-in ballots. Now you have an idea of the problems we will experience. As CBS News discovered in their experiment at the low end 3% of their ballots they mailed to themselves never showed up. If 80 million people were to mail in their ballots you are looking at 2,400,000 votes that would never be counted. Now that is voter suppression brought to you by the people who are pushing mail-in voting.

In response to President Trump speaking about the very foreseeable problems that we will have this fall Governor Whitmer said:

“If we could hold an election in 1864 in the midst of a Civil War threatening to tear our country apart, we can and will hold one in 2020. It’s time for the president to get his priorities straight and work with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that protects our families, frontline workers, and small business owners.”

Your exactly right Gretchen, there was no mail-in ballot in 1864 during the Civil War. If there were no mail-in ballots in the middle of a war why does there need to be one today? Thanks, Gretchen for pointing the Civil War example out for all of us.

Also do not forget the fact that all of these people that the mail-in voter crowd are concerned for on election day are not so concerned for them on grocery day, are they?

Do you trust the United States Postal Service could guarantee 100% of the ballots for the election? I do not believe anyone, any governmental agency or private company could do that.

If we can agree to that what rate of voter suppression would you be comfortable with?

