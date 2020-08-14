Even Doctor Fauci Sees No Reason To Not Vote In Person

The debate over voting in person this fall in person rages on but now a revered member of President Trump’s COVID-19 task force has weighed in.

Not only has Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, weighed in but he cites an example I have used for months now. If you feel comfortable going to a grocery store you can go and vote in person. He pointed to the fact that grocery stores have marks intended to keep people at least six feet apart. The polling stations can also have those exact same marks and require people to wear masks.

The Washington Times is reporting that Dr. Fauci in an interview with National Geographic said:

“I think if carefully done according to the guidelines, there’s no reason that I can see why that not be the case…You can do that…If you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing and don’t have a crowded situation, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to do that.”

He went on to say:

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to vote, in person or otherwise”

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595