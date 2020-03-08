UPDATE: Sunday, 3/8/2020 at 11:50am

Robert McKague was located Sunday morning and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Kalamazoo police are trying to locate a man who went missing Saturday evening. 56-year-old Robert McKague was last seen at the HopCat bar at 300 East Water Street in downtown Kalamazoo at around 6:00 pm.

According to police, Robert was reported missing by family members an hour or so after he didn't return from using the restroom at the business. Officers searched the business and surrounding areas in downtown but could not locate him. They believe it is possible that Robert may have become confused by hi surroundings due to an undiagnosed medical condition. They also report that he did not have a vehicle or phone in his possession at the time he went missing.

Authorities describe Robert McKague as 6' 1" tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes, a moustache, and grey hair. He was wearing a Carhartt jacket, blue denim jeans and white shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Police asked anyone with information on Robert's whereabouts to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8991 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.