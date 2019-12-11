Marshall Gynecologist Charged with Sexual Misconduct

A Marshall gynecologist has been arraigned on a charge of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. Dr. Mark Walker appeared in district court for the action and is released on personal recognizance bond. The Marshall doctor is accused of groping a girl 8 years ago. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the victim never told anyone about what had happened, until the Dr. offered an internship to her sister. That was about two years ago. The victim went to police earlier this year. Dr. Walker’s attorney contends there is no basis for the victim’s claim. The next court action in the matter is set for next week.