Battle Creek Man In Jail For Assaulting & Holding Girlfriend Hostage

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a horrific incident of domestic violence and sexual assault after a 23-year-old woman was allegedly held against her will for several months.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies responded to call for a welfare check at the 4200 block of West Dickman Road after receiving a tip that a female may be in distress at that location.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that a 23-year-old female had been held against her will by her 26-year-old boyfriend for several months. She told deputies that she had been physically battered and had suffered through sexual assaults.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a second victim of assault, a 40-year-old Battle Creek man, who was living with the suspect.

A search warrant was executed at the residence and several items of evidence were collected. The suspect, a 26-year-old Battle Creek man, was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree and domestic violence. His name is being withheld at this time pending arraignment.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Domestic Violence statistics for Michigan according to haven-oakland.org: