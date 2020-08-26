Battle Creek Man In Jail For Assaulting & Holding Girlfriend Hostage
Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a horrific incident of domestic violence and sexual assault after a 23-year-old woman was allegedly held against her will for several months.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies responded to call for a welfare check at the 4200 block of West Dickman Road after receiving a tip that a female may be in distress at that location.
During the investigation, deputies discovered that a 23-year-old female had been held against her will by her 26-year-old boyfriend for several months. She told deputies that she had been physically battered and had suffered through sexual assaults.
Further investigation led to the discovery of a second victim of assault, a 40-year-old Battle Creek man, who was living with the suspect.
A search warrant was executed at the residence and several items of evidence were collected. The suspect, a 26-year-old Battle Creek man, was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree and domestic violence. His name is being withheld at this time pending arraignment.
Domestic Violence statistics for Michigan according to haven-oakland.org:
- One in three Michigan families are impacted by domestic violence.1
- In the U.S., one in five women and 1 in 33 men have experienced an attempted or completed rape.2
- Approximately one in five female high school students report being physically or sexually abused by a dating partner.3
- 70% of teenage and college women who are sexually assaulted are raped during the course of a date.
- One out of three women is affected by domestic violence.
- More than 1 million people report a violent assault by a partner every year in the U.S.
- National health-care costs for domestic violence are approximately $4.1 billion.
- Among women admitted to the emergency room, 37% were abused by an intimate partner.
- One out of four women will be abused by a current/former partner at one point in their lives.
- Domestic violence crimes account for almost 40% of calls to police.
- Over 100 domestic violence-related homicides occur in Michigan each year.
- Approximately 98% of batterers in the U.S. are male.
- Domestic violence can be attributed to 50% of homeless cases among women and children.
- Women are victims in 85%–95% of all reported domestic violence.