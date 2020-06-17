Marshall Man Sought on Assault Warrant, Other Cases

The search continues for a Marshall man sought on a single-count warrant that was announced June 16th.

According to the Marshall Police's Facebook page, they are seeking 32-year-old Justin O’Neill, who is wanted for a felony assault charge.

Investigators are looking to question him on a separate case of unlawful entry and leaving a fire unattended. It is a follow-up of questioning for the Marshall Fire Department.

Authorities believe that he is driving a white Pontiac Vibe. A license plate has not been identified. According the post, O'Neill should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on O'Neill's whereabouts, please contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.