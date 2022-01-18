Do you recognize this person?

Marshall Police are looking for the man in the photo above to question him related to several cases of stolen vehicles in the area. No specific information on the number of vehicles or dates that the alleged crimes occurred has been given at this time.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call Detective Keller at 269-781-2596 or Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911. Residents can also message the Marshall Police Department privately on their Facebook page.

In what appears to be a separate case involving a stolen vehicle, Marshall Police are also looking for another suspect involved in a theft at an area gas station. Officers responded to the Winston Shell gas station just after noon on Monday.

They say a female suspect wearing a camo coat and camo backpack fled westbound on Michigan Ave. The truck is described as a red 2006 Dodge Ram crew cab with black rims and a Michigan license plate B-C-6-8-1-6-2.

Here is a photo of the truck:

Courtesy- Marshall Police Department

Anyone with information should call dispatch at 269-781-0911 or the Marshall Silent Observer line at 269-781-9700.