Massive Fire In Otsego Sends Haze, Odor To Battle Creek

A large fire kills hundreds of thousands of hens in Otsego and sent smoke and an offensive odor to Battle Creek and beyond.

Fire crews from multiple departments were called to assist in the blaze at VandeBunte Eggs-operated Konos Farms on 8th Street south of the village of Martin. The fire began at approximately 11:00 a.m. Friday morning. The fire is considered contained at this point but crews will remain on scene keeping hot spots at bay.

While there was no loss of human life, a company spokesperson said about 300,000 egg laying hens perished in the inferno that left at least one barn destroyed.

The fire burned so intense that it could be seen on weather radar for a few hours.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

Otsego is about 30 miles north and west of Battle Creek.