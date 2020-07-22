McDonald’s Hiring More Than 600 People Across West Michigan

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

While some businesses are closing and/or letting people go amid the pandemic, McDonald's is going on a hiring spree this summer.

Last month, they announced that had plans to hire over a quarter of a million people throughout the summer, which includes 10K new employees in Michigan. FOX17 reports that the fast food chain is looking to fill over 600 positions in West Michigan alone.

McDonald's says they've implemented 50 safety procedures to protect customers and staff.

These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the opening of dining rooms.

The company's USA President said in a statement that they want new employees to know that they can feel comfortable working there because their number one priority is to keep their workers safe. With that said, if you're currently needing a job, seize the moment!

If you end up getting a job this summer with McDonald's, you will also have an opportunity to advance your education and career.

Eligible after just 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees can earn a high school diploma and receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance. Restaurant employees can also access free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

Jobs are available in their restaurants and at corporate, including their new HQ offices in Chicago's West Loop. To check out available positions, click here or you can text the word worksforme to 36453 to start an application via text.