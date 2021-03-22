Mi Homeowner Kills A Man for Attempted Robbery

A Michigan home owner shot and killed a man was allegedly stealing from his property on Sunday.

Normally Sunday is the day of rest, well, according to the Bible, but apparently thieves don't take Sunday's off.

According to MLive, a man was attempting to steal from a home in Van Buren County around 6:30 a.m. in the area of 42nd street in Decatur township.

Michigan State Police at the Paw Paw post announced they were contacted about an alleged theft that was taking place but before officers arrived one of the home owners shot the suspect.

The homeowners caught the man in the act of stealing from the outside of their residence and shot the 28-year-old suspect.

Both the homeowners and state police tried to revive the suspect but unfortunately the suspect identified as Jeffrey Horton died at the scene.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. No word if the homeowners knew the suspect or not or what the suspect was attempting to steal.

There homeowners were not arrested by the police but will no more once the investigation is complete.

There were quite a few police offices involved in the incident that included the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department, Decatur Police Department and the Michigan State Police.

Police are still gathering forensic evidence that will then be passed on to the Van Buren County Prosecutors office to figure out if any charges will need to be filed against the homeowners.

Case's like these can be a bit more complicated when the shooting happens outside of the actual home.