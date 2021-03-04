MI Nat’l Guard Faces Possible Incursion…And Nasty Food

Michigan National Guard troops remain on extended deployment to protect the nation’s capital. They may be seeing action today. It’s anyone’s guess. There’s been a lot of talk about an attempted Capitol building incursion today. Many troops in Michigan’s National Guard contingent in Washington are Military Police. They’re well equipped to handle an attempt to break into the grounds or even the Capitol building. But even if they’re called to the front line, some Michigan Guard troops may not be able to respond. Some have become sick over the past couple of weeks. They’ve been given bad food.

It’s hard to believe. But our troops have been given some nasty meals. WOOD-TV reports there’s a combination of issues ranging from undercooked meat, worms squirming around on plates, to metal fragments found in on some meal trays. To think our military on duty would have to face that kind of threat is unsettling.

Several members of the Michigan Congressional delegation are trying to get to the bottom of what’s going on. So far none have much to report. It’s gotten so bad in the past week that many Michigan guard troops are buying their own meals at Washington area restaurants. They don’t want to take a chance with what’s being provided for them.

U.S Representative Bill Huizenga tells WOOD-TV, “Quite honestly, a better way in my opinion would not be to have a massive food service but do a per diem for them. Give them some money that they can go out, they can have breakfast, they can have dinner, they could use an MRE for lunch or snack or if they wanted to pack something, they could do that.”

Governor Whitmer has already indicated there is no way she would agree to extend their deployment which runs out in the middle of next week. They’ll be coming home immediately.

