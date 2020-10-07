Cyber Warriors In Battle Creek Get A Rebuilt Ops Center

A US military electronic warfare defense operation in Battle Creek is celebrating the completion of a big renovation project. Two separate Air National Guard units are stationed here, tasked with supporting air operations in Africa and Europe, along with targeting cyber invaders operating from those areas. The $5 million dollar rebuild of a better than 22,000 square foot structure at the airport on the west side of Battle Creek provides a lot more room along with equipment involved in the mission of the two Air Guard squadrons. Electronic warfare operations are critical. The Defense Department estimates over one million cyber-attacks are directed at US military installations worldwide every 24 hours. While the local units focus on tracking and stopping bad guys in Africa and Europe, then can help stop attacks and counter-attack threats anywhere on the globe.

