MI Representative Supports Bill that would Cancel Rent, Mortgage

The Rent & Mortgage Cancellation Act would do just that if passed into law. Michigan U.S. House Rep. Rashida Talib supports this road to financial recovery.

The Coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc with the economy, family and personal finances. A group of Congresspersons is trying to stem what could be a massive problem for many families: trying to make ends meet on reduced income. We know that unemployment claims are up as some businesses have had to close temporarily and a number have furloughed or laid off employees. A bill introduced by Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar would pause mortgage and rent payments until the Coronavirus pandemic is over. Fox 2 Detroit reports , "the option would be available to all Americans regardless of income or employment status. It also would create a fund for landlords and mortgage holders to cover losses from the canceled payments."

House democrats Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and others are throwing early support behind the measure. Don't get too excited though, because as you remember from Schoolhouse Rock, a Bill has long way to go before it is becomes a law. You can read more about the bill here and review the process below.