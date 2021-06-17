MI State Police Cracking Down On Speeding Drivers

The "Great Lakes, High Stakes" campaign has begun with the Michigan State Police.

If you are going to be out on the road between June 19th and June 27th, make sure you keep an eye on your speed. The Michigan State Police have teamed up with over 30 different municipal and county law enforcement agencies to crack down on speeding drivers.

Even if you cross the border in your travels, don't let that heavy foot get you a ticket. Five other states have jumped on board the campaign with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office.

Get our free mobile app

Part of the reason for this campaign is that traffic fatalities in 2020 were the highest they have been since 2007. In 2007, there were 1,084 traffic fatalities in Michigan. In 2019, the state saw 1,083 fatalities despite 60,000 fewer actual crashes.

Despite the fact that there were less miles traveled in 2020, the fatality rate rose -- and speed may have been a key factor...We’ve said for decades that ‘speed kills,’ and the alarming data for 2020 confirms that the faster you drive the greater your risk of dying in a crash. We hope increased enforcement over the coming weeks will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives...said Michael L. Prince, director of the Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Bottom line is, watch your speed. Most speeding tickets will end up costing you about $115 to $135 each. I can think of about 1,000 things I could do better with that money rather than paying a fine.

Source: Click on Detroit