Here’s Why Police In Michigan Are Driving Around In Semi Trucks
Distracted driving is very dangerous and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2020 alone 3,142 people died from distracted driving accidents. In the state of Michigan, there were 14,326 “driver distracted” auto accidents in 2020, which was nearly 6% of all Michigan crashes that year according to Michigan Auto Law.
This week in Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement is looking for distracted drivers in a very unique way
Wisconsin State Police and Michigan State Police Team Up For #TrooperInATruck
The Wisconsin State Police shared on Facebook about an operation they along with the Michigan State Police would be conducting to catch dangerous distracted drivers.
How Much Does A Distracted Driving Ticket Cost In Michigan
Michigan.gov says that as of July 1, 2010, Michigan law prohibits texting while driving. For a first offense, motorists are fined $100. Subsequent offenses cost $200.
What Are The Three Types of Driving Distractions
Also according to Michigan.gov, There are three main types of distraction:
- Visual - taking your eyes off the road
- Manual - taking your hands off the wheel
- Cognitive - taking your mind off the drive
What Is Considered A Distracted Activity
- Texting or messaging
- Checking social media
- Talking on the phone, even hands-free
- Watching videos
- Eating, drinking, or smoking
- Grooming
- Looking after children or pets
- Chatting with passengers
- Searching or reaching for an item
- Looking at crashes or roadside sights
- Checking a navigation system
- Reading anything, including maps
- Adjusting climate or music controls
- Listening to loud music
Kelsey's Law Came From A Teen Driver Killed While Distracted Driving
The Danger of Texting While Driving
One stat that really stood out to me from the NHTSA is sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.