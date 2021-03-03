Michigan #6 In The Nation Selling Weed!

We are not #1 but #6 in the nation is nothing to blow weed smoke at. A site called Leafly is a marijuana media organization based in Seattle Washington. They have information on everything about marijuana.

They compile an annual report looking at revenue, labor and licensing records for each state perspective. Since marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, the U.S. government does not collect data regarding marijuana employment. This year's report has Michigan coming in at 6th in the nation.

The following is what they wrote about Michigan:

“Michigan doubled its legal cannabis workforce in a single year. There are now more cannabis workers than cops in Michigan. In a state known for its auto industry, the number of cannabis workers is now roughly equal to the number of auto repair mechanics. Michigan’s first adult-use marijuana stores opened in Dec. 2019, and that new customer base drove 2020 sales to more than double Michigan’s 2019 medical-only revenue, from $420 million to $990 million. Cannabis jobs 18,078 Jobs added in 2020 9,216 2020 cannabis sales $990 million”

That is quite a bit of jobs and sales of state-legal weed if the numbers are true. You never really know if they were testing their product while collecting the data. According to reporting by MLive, based on FBI information there are a total of approximately 17,000 full-time uniformed law enforcement officers in Michigan.

How large will this industry get, my guess very large. We are told there are healing qualities from CBD oil and many people like to escape reality from time to time and they are not interested in drinking alcohol to do so.

Party in Garth, party on.

