Battle Creek’s Air National Guard Base was recently awarded a remedial investigation contract to determine cleanup measures for PFAS contamination at the facility.

The impact stems from past firefighting utilization of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF). The PFAS-containing foam was used by the Department of Defense between 1970 and 2016 to combat fuel fires.

The Battle Creek base, along with the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, was awarded the investigation contract for taking proactive steps to address PFAS impact. The bases were two of 11 Air National Guard bases to be awarded the contract in the last fiscal year.

The contracts are the next step in the PFAS cleanup process determined by the Environmental Protection Agency. The National Guard Bureau will continue to be the lead agency for the PFAS investigations, on behalf of the Air Force.

“Being good stewards of our community’s natural resources is absolutely paramount,” said Col. Shawn Holtz, 110th Wing commander, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base. “We are determined to address the PFAS impact as efficiently and effectively as possible”

The cleanup process is under the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act. In addition to Battle Creek and Alpena, the Michigan Air National Guard is working to mitigate potential and confirmed PFAS at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County.

“Michigan is home for all of us,” said Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff, Assistant Adjutant General - Air and commander of the Michigan Air National Guard. “The Michigan Air National Guard is working tirelessly to ensure the health and well-being of our neighbors and protect our environment.”