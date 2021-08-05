Amazing Video Shows Michigan Air National Guard taking Off of Michigan Highway

An unbelievable sight that has to be seen to be believed.

Imagine heading out for your day only to see a military jet landing and taking off of a Michigan highway. Sounds crazy but it's 100% true. No this wasn't a case of malfunctioning equipment. An announcement came toward the end of July warning residents not to be alarmed. On Thursday, August 5, 2021, Northern Strike was underway.

Pulling off such a feat takes lots of planning. The Department of Defense scheduled one of its largest reserve component readiness exercises to be held in Northern Michigan and it took many federal and state agencies to coordinate. The Michigan Department of Transportation was needed as a portion of Michigan Highway M-32 in Alpena County was closed to allow for the training exercise.

Check the videos out for yourself below.

Highway M-32 is in the vicinity of the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena County. Which was used by airmen from the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing stationed at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, the Air Force’s 355th Wing from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, and Air Force Special Operations Command from Duke Field, Florida all participating in the aww inspiring military exercise.

The aircraft used in the training exercise includes C-146 and A-10. The exercise is said to have participants from all three Army components, Air Force active duty and Guard, and Marine and Navy components. Additionally, military units from the United Kingdom, Latvia, and Liberia are also expected to participate.

