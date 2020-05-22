Michigan DNR Says Stay Local, Stay Safe

Venturing outdoors for exercise and adventure is encouraged, but Michigan DNR reminds you to practice social distancing and common sense.

Governor Whitmer has opened part of the state and, while limited to 10 or fewer people, small gatherings are now allowed. Most state parks and recreation areas are open, with state campgrounds on schedule to open June 22. As we unofficially kick off Summer with the Memorial Day weekend, here are the places to go to have fun and a few things your mom would tell you on your way out the door.

Do:

Stay home if you are sick

Plan ahead- bathroom buildings are closed

Bring hand sanitizer

Read signage at parks- some equipment use may be restricted

Don't:

Go out if you're not feeling well

Congregate in parking lots or other areas

Whether your ride is motorized or pedal-driven, don't ride above your ability

Be stupid

While you may be considering traveling to a favorite spot up north or a family cabin, the DNR reminds you that anywhere you go in Michigan, you are never more than 6 miles from a body of water. To find spots for fishing, boating, hiking, biking or state parks near you, try the new Your Local Outdoors website. You can get updates on best practices for safety, see if an area is open or closed and use the interactive map to find what you are looking for.

So, get outside, get some exercise, have some fun and remember to stay safe!