Michigan Expected to Have a Big Budget Surplus

Not only is the United States dealing with higher inflation across the board, we're dealing with a major problem which includes lack of supply and it's mainly due to the pandemic.

How have things gotten so bad over the past several months? Grocery prices have gone up and so have gas prices. And we're talking about record high gas prices at the pump.

And now Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to help out working families by giving them $500 dollars. And to be quite honest, sounds like a great idea to me.

According to mlive.com:

Whitmer announced a plan on Thursday, May 19, called “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” which proposes to give working families $500. Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders, urging them to work with her on this plan.

Will this happen? Can this happen? We'll just have to wait and see. Whitmer has put together a plan and is hoping that legislative leaders can help us out with her request.

Let's just be honest here, Michiganders are completely fed up with the high cost of gas prices and higher prices for grocery store items.

So do we deserve an extra $500 dollars? Absolutely without a questionable doubt. When you really think about it, $500 dollars doesn't go very far these days, but it will help out with groceries and gas.

This is how mlive.com breaks it down:

If all 10 million Michiganders received $500, the plan would cost $5 billion. If all 4.6 million employed Michiganders got $500, it would cost $2.3 billion.

This would be quite helpful to so many people considering what we're all going through. And it's only going to get worse before it gets any better.