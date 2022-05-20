Memorial Day Remembrance Returns To Fort Custer

The Annual Memorial Day Event is returning to the Fort Custer National Cemetery. The tribute to honor fallen heroes will take place Sunday, May 29th, at 2 PM.

The annual Memorial Day observance program scheduled for May 24, 2020, at Fort Custer National Cemetery was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and altered with restrictions in 2021.

This year's program is returning without restrictions and will include patriotic music by the Cereal City Concert Band, Kalamazoo Area Pipers, a flyover by the renowned Hooligans Flight Team, guest speaker Lieutenant Commander T. R. Shaw, Jr., USN (Retired), and there will be the traditional laying of wreaths. Roses will be on hand for visitors to personally place on their loved one's graves.

Deborah G. Owens, Chairperson, Fort Custer National Cemetery Advisory Committee says,

As we reflect on the cost of freedom we know how important it is to honor those individuals who have preserved that special gift for us; that is what we do at the Fort Custer National Cemetery. We certainly hope you attend the Events this Year to honor those sacrifices, and take way a warmth in your heart and in your daily lives for those who paid that ultimate price and for all that are interred in these hallowed grounds.

On Saturday, prior to the Sunday event, volunteers will be placing flags on veteran graves. Anyone wishing to help may show up at 8 AM on May 28th. By the end of the day, over 23,000 flags will be placed.