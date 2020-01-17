Michigan Man Finds $43K in Used Couch, Returns It

"I'm a born again Christian, and what would Jesus do? Jesus would give it back to the rightful owner."

Howard Kirby bought an entire furniture set for $70 at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso. When he got it home, he told his daughter-in-law that the couch didn't "feel right," so she started poking around...and found $43,000 in cash in the cushion.

Like any red-blooded human being, he started thinking about all of the cool things he could use the money for - paying off his house, retire, etc. And then, his conscience kicked in and he decided to return the money, even though a lawyer told him that he could legally keep it.

He found the couch's previous owners and returned the money. You're a good man, Howard Kirby.