2020 was a big year for billionaires (what year isn't?) In fact, according to Forbes, there were more new billionaires in the past year than any year before. 660, to be exact.

Ingram Publishing

Some notable new entrants on the billionaire list include movie and TV producer Tyler Perry, Bumble dating app cofounder Whitney Wolfe Herd—the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, and Europe’s Guillaume Pousaz, founder of payments firm Checkout.com. And according to Forbes, the rich just keep getting richer with 86% of them being richer than they were the year prior.

Who is the richest billionaire in Michigan? Daniel Gilbert. According to Forbes, he ranks at number 23 in the US. He may not be a household name, but he cofounded Quicken Loans (now known as Rocket Cos.) He started the business nearly thirty years ago when he was only 22 years old. He's also part-owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. Turns out he must be pretty into sports because, according to Wikipedia, in addition to the Cavs, he also owns the NHL's Cleveland Monsters and the NBA G League team the Canton Charge.

Who's the richest person in the country? Well, it should come as no surprise that that honor goes to Jeff Bezos for the fourth year in a row. Number two on the list is (again, not surprising) Elon Musk.