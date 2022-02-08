Michigan Man’s Random Act Of Kindness Idea Goes International

When is the last time you did something nice for someone? Maybe you bought a friend's lunch or left a quarter in your cart at Aldi for the next shopper? How about paying for the car behind you in the drive-thru? I would consider all three of the above random acts of kindness.

One Michigan man has thought about the feeling we all get when someone does something nice for us and has taken it to the next level. Tom Leeper had the idea last year to get 365 people to participate in a random act of kindness - as in one for every day of the year. Leeper then talked to his friend and fellow Michigander Travis Furlow and the 365 Days of RAOK Facebook page was born.

Think about it, every day (365 days a year) people are doing random acts of kindness for others. How awesome is that? The beauty of this is that the acts are indeed random. This is not a site for people to ask for help and or request assistance.

People that want to participate in a random act of kindness sign up and are issued a day through the RAOK Facebook page. According to WXYZ, to date over 748 volunteers have been assigned a date in 2022 across 50 states and 14 countries. Wrap your head around those figures. That is a lot of kindness, my friend.

Keep in mind all of these random acts can be as big or small as the people doing them want them to be. There have been acts as big as giving someone in need a plane ticket or leaving supportive bookmarks in library books that address anxiety and depression.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up for your random act of kindness with ROAK, or if you don't want to sign up, just do something when you are ready. Do you know the cool thing about random acts of kindness? They spark additional random acts of kindness.

Finally, something contagious is actually good for us.

