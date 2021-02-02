Michigan Ranks 7th In Covid Vaccination Rate

Michigan has been rolling out the Covid vaccine throughout the state at higher rate than most of the nation.

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout has been anything but smooth around the country. We've all had our struggles here in Michigan as well. Most of the issues come from health officials not knowing exactly how many vaccines they will be getting. After the initial rollout for healthcare and front line workers, the process has gotten better. Michigan is in the top 10 when it comes to states getting the vaccines into Michiganders arms.

Governor Whitmer gave an update on social media yesterday announcing that Michigan had crossed the million vaccination mark.

In the video, Governor Whitmer tells us that Michigan ranks 7th in the country in vaccines given. This is great news, but we still have work to do to reach the goal of 50,000 vaccines per day.

There have been quite a few hiccups in the vaccination rollout, including people jumping their spot in line. Luckily Michigan has done a good job of setting clear expectations with the vaccines. The healthcare workers have been at the front of the line so far, along with residents over 65. Now the vaccinations are focusing on teachers and other essential workers.

There is still some pushback from residents about getting the vaccine, but overall most people are ready to get the vaccine and move back into a more normal world.