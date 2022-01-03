How Miserable Are Michigan Winters? Bad Enough to Rank in the Top 5

Coming off of our first significant snowfall, Michiganders start to question why they choose to live where the winters can be so brutal at times. We may think it's pretty miserable during the colder months here in the Mitten State, but exactly how do we rank compared to everyone else across the country?

Thrillist decided to put take a look at all the craziness that comes with winter in the United States, and put together a list of "States With the Worst Winters" and ranked them by how miserable they actually are. Now, this wasn't a ranking by popular opinion mind you, there was actually some science behind the numbers.

Thrillist did put the subject up for discussion but factored in a few other less biased elements as well.

"After an intense period of research and debate among friends and colleagues—factoring in everything from weather patterns and average temperatures to the efficacy with which state governments keep roads clear to whether the snow stays fluffy or turns immediately into sidewalk sludge—we ranked each and every state’s winter from best to worst."

Pretty scientific right? So where did Michigan fall in the elusive list? Right there in the top 10, actually sliding into the number 3 spot. We fell just behind Minnesota at #2, and North Dakota who captured the crown at #1. I had to laugh at the on-point description as to why our Michigan ranked so high.

"For most Michiganders—at least in the lower, populated peninsula—this is winter: You leave work at 5 or 6 (aka the dead of night) to fight your way down some wretched stretch of highway where brown salt sludge spraying up off the road keeps you from determining whether it’s raining or snowing. Overnight, the road freezes, and when you wake up, it is still dark. You scrape off your car, then get stuck in traffic as the cars ahead of you gawk at an SUV that has slid into a ditch."

Yes, they truly "get" us, but truth be told, winter in Michigan can also be pretty amazing, especially just after a fresh snowfall Up North. One thing is for sure, Michigan gives 100% to each and every season. It's just Pure Michigan, and we love it.

You can check out the full rankings here.