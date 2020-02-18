Michigan To Host A Facility Launching Satellites Into Space

It was announced Tuesday in Lansing that a northern Michigan airport has been designated as a site that will launch satellites into space.

According to WWMT, the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport near Lake Huron has been chosen as the preliminary site for a horizontal space launch facility by a site selection committee.

“This is an exciting next step in the process of developing Michigan’s ecosystem of space technology. While much work lies ahead, we are pleased to share these initial results from our due diligence. Such a facility would solidify Michigan’s leadership role in the aerospace and defense industry while becoming an important economic catalyst.” Gavin Brown, executive director of the association (via WWMT's article)

It was first announced in the Spring of 2019 that some Michigan locations were being considered for becoming spaceports. Along with Oscoda, other sites included Alpena, Sault Ste. Marie and two other former Air Force faculties: Sawyer near Marquette and Kincheloe between the Bridge.

The Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport used to be a U.S. Air Force base and has a very long runway that can support heavy aircraft capable taxiways and apron. The location in Iosco County was ranked highest among Aerospace association officials because of its runway infrastructure, business capacity, operational strength, and safety track record, according to the report.